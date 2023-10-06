Armoured Division showcases fire power

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 5

A display of the Indian Army’s 1st Armoured Division’s equipment during a one-of-a-kind orientation programme at the military station here displayed its prowess in the face of adversaries today. The equipment display was part of a special programme called ‘The Indian Army: Strong and capable.” It included a T90 tank (under water tank) and a BMP-2 Infantry combat vehicle.

The tanks and other equipment have become a matter of authority and pride in the oldest decorated division of the Indian Army. The division is also known as the Black Elephant and played an important role in World War 2, the Indo-Pak War of 1965, and the liberation of Hyderabad. It had mostly been brought into fold through technology transfer from time to time.

Officials said some of its artillery was recently used in the recent Russia-Ukraine war, including the T90 tank, the OSA-AKM surface-to-air missile system, and the Sarvatra, a 75-meter-long multi-span mobile bridging system. These were presented for the first time at the Kharga Corps Battle School.

They added that their bridge layer tank is capable of laying a bridge in strategic locations in deep trenches and can support 70 tonnes at a time. A visit was also made to the ‘Cenotaph’ War memorial. The media team was familiarised with the role and organisation of the Indian Army (especially the Airawat Division) and the role of soldiers in the Indo-Pak battle of 1965 and the battle of 1971 through a film. The division had carried out ‘flood relief and rescue operations’ during the recent floods here as well.

#Indian Army