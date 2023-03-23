Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

Punjabi University today organised an international conference on physical education and sports sciences. A number of international academicians and experts were present on the occasion at Kala Bhawan.

The academicians expressed their views on promotion of physical education and sports and the need to create awareness on a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

Harmanpreet Singh, Captain of the Indian hockey team, graced the inaugural ceremony. He was accompanied by Rajpal Singh, former captain of the Indian hockey team, veteran athlete Fauja Singh, boxer Akhil Kumar and athlete Tejinder Pal Singh Toor.

Prof NS Deol, Head of the Department of Physical Education, said around 600 delegates from seven countries were taking part in the conference, which will have two panel discussions and twelve technical sessions.

Balraj Gill, fitness manager, Auckland Council, New Zealand, talked about strength and conditioning for high performance in sports. He also discussed his experience in sports in New Zealand.

Harmanpreet stressed on the need for strong self-belief to achieve targets in life. He talked about his journey of clinching a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Rajpal Singh said there was a need to focus on the nutrition intake of Indian women, so that the ultimate goal of a healthy nation could be achieved.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind said work should be put in towards creating a fit nation. He said there was a need to focus on indigenous sports.