 Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Patiala
  • Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Taking jibe over rumours of his death, Captain said, "I ain’t going anywhere!"

Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

BJP candidate from Patiala and Captain Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur along with her son and daughter show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes on Saturday. Photo: ANI



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 1

The two-time Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh did not come out to vote today. As per his son Raninder Singh, the former CM is battling health issues and currently putting up in Delhi, which is the reason he could not visit Patiala for voting on Saturday.

The family has dispelled rumours of Captain’s death and termed it “cheap tactic” by the Opposition to swing votes on the polling day. They said the spreading of the rumour was the reason why the family planned to vote later in the evening.

Sources in the family revealed that after learning that a rumour about Captain Amarinder Singh’s death was being spread they decided to visit all towns from morning till afternoon, monitor booths, encourage cadre and vote in the evening.

“We feared that instead of voting people may start visiting Moti Bagh Palace to offer condolences,” said a party insider.

The former CM was missing from action during the entire campaigning. He had not accompanied his wife on March 3 when she officially joined BJP. Singh could not accompany his wife Preneet Kaur even when she filed her nomination papers on May 13

His absence was conspicuous during the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His picture was displayed prominently on the backdrop poster of the main “pandal” along with BJP state chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.

Taking a jibe at rumour mongers, Captian said, "I ain’t going anywhere!"

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

2
India

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

3
Comment

Heed the cry from Khadoor Sahib

4
Haryana

Main water supply to be shut for 2 days in Faridabad

5
India

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

6
Punjab

Punjab: Farm unions queering the pitch for BJP

7
Punjab

Liquor case for Rs 20... and your vote

8
Himachal

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

9
India

Mother of Pune boy, who ran 2 techies over with Porsche, arrested for 'tampering with proof'

10
Himachal

Lok Sabha election 2024: Himachal Pradesh witnesses 67.14 per cent voter turnout

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Predictions for 543 seats shortly

Exit poll 2024 LIVE Updates: Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Lok Sabha election

Counting of votes will be held on June 4

BJP will win over 370 Lok Sabha seats, NDA over 400: JP Nadda

BJP will win over 370 Lok Sabha seats, NDA over 400: JP Nadda

Counting of votes will be conducted on June 4

INDIA bloc to get over 295 seats: Kharge after alliance meeting

INDIA bloc to get over 295 seats: Congress chief Kharge after alliance meeting

Votes for the seven-phase General Election will be counted o...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024: Punjab records 55.65 per cent voting, overall polling peaceful

Amid tight security arrangements, polling begins at 7 am and...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 62.80 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

Amid tight security arrangements, voting started at 7 am and...


Cities

View All

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Polling to be held from 7 am to 6 pm in district

Elaborate security arrangements in place as 994 polling stations critical

Ban on smoking at polling booths

Lok Sabha polls: Amritsar to witness four-corner contest

Aujla spent Rs 58.41L on poll campaign

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: 11.64 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh till 9.30 am

Lok Sabha election 2024: 62.80 per cent voting recorded in Chandigarh

​Serpentine queues of voters at colonies, villages in Chandigarh

6.59L Chandigarh voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Mungeshpur temperature reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius due to malfunctioning sensor: IMD

Arvind Kejriwal will have to surrender on Sunday as Delhi court reserves verdict on his interim bail plea till June 5

Supreme Court to hear on June 3 Delhi government’s plea seeking direction to Haryana to release surplus water

WhatsApp trading fraud: Noida businessman duped of Rs 9 crore by cyber thugs

INDIA bloc parties meet in Delhi, decide to participate in exit poll debates on television

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

16.54 lakh voters to decide fate of candidates today in Jalandhar

4 booked for poll violence at Adampur in Jalandhar

For ease of voting, Jalandhar administration sets up 97 model polling booths

7,500 polling staff leave for 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Paramilitary forces, drones for vigil in Jalandhar's 109 ‘vulnerable’ polling areas

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

AAP Ludhiana candidate Ashok Parashar’s son claims support of Congress’ Raja Warring; PPCC chief denies

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for Lok Sabha poll in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib seats today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election machinery all geared up to greet voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Drones deployed for surveillance on poll eve

‘Panja reference my mistake, Almighty, people will forgive me’: AMRITA WARRING

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire