Battling health issues, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh gives voting a skip

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, June 1
The two-time Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh did not come out to vote today. As per his son Raninder Singh, the former CM is battling health issues and currently putting up in Delhi, which is the reason he could not visit Patiala for voting on Saturday.
The family has dispelled rumours of Captain’s death and termed it “cheap tactic” by the Opposition to swing votes on the polling day. They said the spreading of the rumour was the reason why the family planned to vote later in the evening.
Sources in the family revealed that after learning that a rumour about Captain Amarinder Singh’s death was being spread they decided to visit all towns from morning till afternoon, monitor booths, encourage cadre and vote in the evening.
“We feared that instead of voting people may start visiting Moti Bagh Palace to offer condolences,” said a party insider.
The former CM was missing from action during the entire campaigning. He had not accompanied his wife on March 3 when she officially joined BJP. Singh could not accompany his wife Preneet Kaur even when she filed her nomination papers on May 13
His absence was conspicuous during the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His picture was displayed prominently on the backdrop poster of the main “pandal” along with BJP state chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar.
Taking a jibe at rumour mongers, Captian said, "I ain’t going anywhere!"
