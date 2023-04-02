‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 1
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president HS Dhami honoured Begum Munawaar-un-Nissa, popularly known as Begum Sahiba of Malerkotla, at a function organised at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today. She is the widow of Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last Nawab of Malerkotla.
Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan was descendant of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who stood up against Wazir Khan, the Mughal Governor of Sirhind who ordered bricking alive of two young Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh behind wall in Sirhind.
While addressing the gathering, Dhami said the entire Sikh community was indebted to her forefathers. He said the SGPC would take care of her in every possible way.
Dhami requested her to give the SGPC the sword gifted to her family by Guru Gobind Singh and the letter written by Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan to Aurangzeb regarding atrocities against the Sahibzadas, so that these could be kept for sangat darshan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...