‘Begum’ of Malerkotla honoured by SGPC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 1

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president HS Dhami honoured Begum Munawaar-un-Nissa, popularly known as Begum Sahiba of Malerkotla, at a function organised at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib today. She is the widow of Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last Nawab of Malerkotla.

Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan was descendant of Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan, who stood up against Wazir Khan, the Mughal Governor of Sirhind who ordered bricking alive of two young Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh behind wall in Sirhind.

While addressing the gathering, Dhami said the entire Sikh community was indebted to her forefathers. He said the SGPC would take care of her in every possible way.

Dhami requested her to give the SGPC the sword gifted to her family by Guru Gobind Singh and the letter written by Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan to Aurangzeb regarding atrocities against the Sahibzadas, so that these could be kept for sangat darshan.