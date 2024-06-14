Bike rams into parked car, rider dead

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

A man died after his bike collided with a car parked on the service road near Dalomajra village on the GT road near Sirhind town.

The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Singh, a resident Bahilolpur village.

In a complaint to the Mullepur police station, the deceased’s wife Rita said her husband used to work as a driver with Coca Cola Company at Nabipur. Around 10.30 pm on the fateful day, his elder brother Gurmukh Singh informed her that Sarbjit had met with an accident.

She said when she reached the spot and found the parking lights of the car with which the bike had collided were not on.

The injured Sarbjit was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib where doctors declared him dead.

The police handed over the body to the victim’s family members after getting a postmortem examination conducted and started an investigation.

#Fatehgarh Sahib