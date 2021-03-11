Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

Z Sports Mohali defeated Grand Square Patiala in the first match of the 1st late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament, which began here today.

Officials said Z Sports Mohali won the match on the basis of the first innings lead.

Batting first, Z Sports Mohali scored 380 runs for 8 wickets in 90 overs. Anil Yadav scored 117 runs, while Rahul Sharma made 65 runs. Grand Square Patiala managed to score only 150 runs in 52 overs. Gauravjeet Singh and Ekam Preet Singh managed to score 35 and 30 runs, respectively. The Mohali team established a lead of 230 runs in the first innings of the 90 over one-day match.

Z Sports Mohali later made 96 runs for 5 wickets in 11.4 overs. The Mohali team was declared winner on the basis of the lead in the first innings.