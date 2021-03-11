Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Focal Point area, no casualty

Patiala, June 6

A fire broke out in a factory manufacturing plastic related products at the Focal Point area here on late Sunday evening. However, no casualty has been reported.

The fire was reported at 9.30 pm. Officials of the Fire Department said over 20 fire tenders from the city and adjoining areas were pressed into service. MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppla, Joint Commissioner Naman Marken, ADC Ismat Vijay Singh reached the spot, while DC Sakshi Sawhney repeatedly took stock of the situation. Fire tenders from Mohali, Sunam and even Sangrur were pressed into service to douse the flames. “We managed to control the fire by 2 am”, Rajinder Kumar, Fire Officer, said. Some firefighters suffered minor injuries as the building came crashing down.

“We continued dousing flames during the day at Bir Sanaur and Bir Kartarpura and worked at the factory during the night”, a fireman said.

Commissioner Aaditya Uppla said we would review the situation and hold a meeting with fire officials on Wednesday.