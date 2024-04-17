Hotels offer discount to voters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 16

In an initiative aimed at boosting voter turnout in the Lok Sabha election, the Hotel Association of Patiala has offered a special discount of 25% on food and beverages to all citizens exercising their franchise.

Association president Gurdeep Singh Walia said all voters can avail of the special discount at prominent hotels in the city by showing their inked finger.

S Rekhi, the nodal officer of the district SVEEP team, thanked the Association on behalf of the Patiala district administration for extending this special offer to boost voter turnout.

