Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 15

The Khamano police registered a case against a man for allegedly harassing and assaulting his wife. According to the father of the wife, who is also the complaint in the case, the suspect was also demanding dowry from her.

Complainant Karnail Singh of Farour village said he had married his daughter Sukhbir Kaur to Amrinder Pal Singh of Mohanmajra village in Ropar district.

He alleged that after some time of the marriage, Sukhbir’s husband and mother-in-law started harassing her for bringing less dowry.

The complainant added that his daughter told her mother in this regard. He said his family went to Mohanmajra with some respectable people of the village and tried to convince his daughter’s family but in vain.

He added that they complained at the women’s cell and the police mediated a compromise and the girl was sent back to her in-laws’ house.

However, a few days later, they again started harassing his pregnant daughter. She moved to her parents’ house six months ago and gave birth to a boy.

Her in-laws were informed but they did not come to see her and the baby boy.

The complainant also alleged that at the time of marriage they were told that Amrinder worked at a company, whereas in reality he is unemployed. The police have now booked the suspect and investigation is on.