IPSC cricket tournament kicks off

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 1

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) is hosting the All India IPSC Cricket U-17 (boys) Tournament. The opening ceremony of the tournament took place at the school’s Lala Amarnath Cricket Pavilion today.

The tournament will conclude on October 5. A total of 20 teams comprising 320 players of the IPSC member schools from across the country will vie for the trophy in the competition. There will be a total of 48 matches.

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Headmaster, The Punjab Public School, Nabha. He declared the tournament open in the presence of YPS director Maj Gen BS Grewal, VSM (retd), Deputy Headmaster Anil Bajaj, and other school officials and students.

