Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 18

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh said today that the Mata Kaushalya Hospital will be turned into the state’s first model hospital. During his visit to the hospital, he said the state government was set to upgrade all district hospitals, starting here.

He stated the Aam Aadmi Party government had made 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics. “We are now upgrading the district hospitals. In the next phase, we will upgrade subdivisional hospitals and community health centres.”

After the upgrade, the hospital will have a new ICU, high-dependency unit, trauma theatre, and neonatal intensive care unit, along with better reception and sitting facilities for visitors at the OPD. The upgraded hospital will be inaugurated in the coming months.

Dr Balbir Singh later inaugurated a workshop on robotic knee replacement at Government Rajindra Hospital. He said the doctors at the hospital should be trained in robotic knee replacement so that people are able to avail of the benefits under the Ayushman Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.

Professor and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Hari Om Aggarwal said “With the help of robotic knee replacement technology, the process takes less time. The patient also recovers quicker.”

