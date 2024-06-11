Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

Newly elected Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi today condemned the arrest of Mohali-based scribe Rajinder Taggar. Gandhi said, “It has come to my attention that the investigative journalist Rajinder Taggar, known for his unwavering commitment to exposing mafia activities and corruption among ministers, MLAs, and police officials, has been unjustly arrested. This incident casts serious doubt on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s claims of a ‘corruption-free Punjab’.”

Gandhi further added that Taggar has been targeted by a group of police officials who have repeatedly filed false cases against him. This pattern of harassment is evident as, upon securing bail in one case, he is immediately detained under another fabricated charge.

“Such actions are a blatant abuse of power and a direct assault on the freedom of Press. The government and its officials are meant to serve the people, not harass them If these atrocities do not stop, we are prepared to organise significant protests to demand justice and protect the integrity of journalism in Punjab,” said Dr Gandhi in his statement.

