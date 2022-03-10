NCC cadets visit Aviation Club

Patiala, March 9
Air Wing NCC cadets of Model School Punjabi University today visited Patiala Aviation Club under the supervision of ANO Satvir Singh Gill. During the visit, students flew in the Virus SW 80 microlight aircraft piloted by Group Captain Rajesh Sharma. Cadets enjoyed flying and were briefed by the Group Captain. Wing Commander Deepak Sharma, who was also present, educated the students about flight characteristics and features of the microlite.
The experience not only raised the morale of the NCC cadets but also gave them a new hope of ushering in a new diversified flying career in defence forces and civil aviation, school Principal Balwinder Kaur while congratulating the cadets said.
