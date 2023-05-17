Patiala civic body installs ventilation shafts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 16

In the wake of a gas leak tragedy in Ludhiana that left 11 persons dead, the Municipal Corporation has started installing ventilation shafts along the city’s sewerage lines.

A civic body official said the MC had already installed such shafts at over 30 places across the city. These include Lakkar Mandi Road, Sabzi Mandi at Division No. 2, Jagtar Nagar near railway crossing No. 23, Kashmirian Toba and Focal Point.