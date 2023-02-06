'Patiala Foundation' represents India at UNGA

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 5

The Patiala Foundation represented India at the UN General Assembly session on “The 2023 Partnership Forum of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)” that was conducted on January 30 and 31 at the UN headquarters in New York.

The CEO of the Patiala Foundation, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia ,who represented the NGO at the international platform, said it was a big moment for him to be able to showcase the work of his NGO at a global level and share his ideas and accomplishments there. “International exposure always helps and it was indeed a great privilege to represent various issues at the international platform,” Ahluwalia said.

He said interacting with other ECOSOC NGOs and stakeholders was a great learning opportunity for him. At the forum, Ahluwalia narrated and applauded the efforts made by the Government of India in handling the pandemic and in adopting steadfast measures towards achieving sustainable recovery. “It’s appreciative how the government trusted and involved organisations like Patiala Foundation in bringing the desired change. Due to the aspiring partnership of the civil society and Government of India, the 2030 sustainable goals of UN will surely be achieved,” he said.

The Patiala Foundation is working in the fields of livelihood, road safety, heritage conservation and environment protection.

The Forum brought together UN member states and stakeholders, including scientists, women, youth, local governments and those from civil society, private sector and many others, to discuss innovative efforts that are driving action on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.