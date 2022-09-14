Patiala: Games held amid litter, organisers wake up late

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 13

A day after the district-level Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan event was inaugurated, the ground at Raja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex was still littered with confetti showered from an aircraft during the opening ceremony yesterday.

Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. The authorities didn’t bother about getting the confetti removed as various sports events started today.

A teacher throws a discus at Polo Ground on Tuesday.

A sports teacher, who was accompanying his students at the games, said, “It shows the organisers’ insensitivity towards sports and sportspersons. For them, the success of these games is only about making the opening and closing ceremonies a big event for VIPs.”

After the issue was highlighted, the district administration swung into action and got the ground cleaned in the evening.

Teachers set example for students

Two schoolteachers grabbed top positions in the discus throw event of the ongoing district-level games at Raja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex. Poonam, Physical Education Teacher, Government Middle School, Kheri Manian, won the first position in the above 50 years category. Mamta Rani, Physical Education Instructor, Government Middle School, Kheri Gujran, secured the second position. She said everyone should play sports to keep healthy and fit.