Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 10

Working in the toughest of conditions tackling untoward fire incidents, the Fire Department is not only understaffed, but also a majority of the workers in the wing are paid a meagre salary of Rs 12,650 per month. Not even a single fireman at the station is a regular employee. Of the 41 sanctioned posts for firemen, 39 are working on a contractual basis.

Fire officials at the department said the number of sanctioned posts has remained the same since the wing’s establishment.

The wing has 71 sanctioned posts. These include assistant divisional fire officer (1), fire station officer (1), sub fire officer (8), leading fireman (8), driver (12) and fireman (41).

They said: “The number of posts in the fire wing has not increased even as the city’s population has doubled and tripled with time. The city has expanded and we also tackle fire incidents in Urban Estate, Sanour, Bhadson road, Devigarh area and the Cheeka road which are far-off from the fire station. We need as many as five fire stations in the city alone with appropriate staff.”

Workers at the wing said the number of regular staff include one ADFO, six sub fire officers, three leading firemen and three drivers.

“Not even a single fireman at the department is a regular employee. The department lacks a fire station officer. Also, out of a total 71 sanctioned posts, there are 47 contractual employees including 8 drivers and 39 firemen”, they pointed out.

Firemen, who deal with fire incidents, are meanwhile paid a meagre salary of Rs 12,650 per month. This includes the share provided by the employer. EPF and other deductions are also carried out from this amount. Drivers are meanwhile paid Rs 13,856 per month.

Officials in the corporation said the number of posts at the wing could be increased by the state government only. “The laws of the state government apply upon recruitment and salary.”

Municipal Joint Commissioner Naman Marken said: “The firemen worked very hard and did a commendable job while tackling fire outbreak at the commercial establishment at Gher Sodhian that raged for over 24 hours. We will give them a certificate of appreciation.”