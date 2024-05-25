Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 24

The Congress Party candidate for the LS seat, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi, visited over a dozen villages along with Congress constituency in charge Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann at Sanour Vidhan Sabha Constituency.

Dr Gandhi said the people of Punjab are intelligent, adding that they understand the “jumlebaaji” of the PM. He said, “Punjab will never accept the BJP’s divisive and pro-corporate policies.”

He said, “After the formation of the INDIA coalition government under the leadership of the Congress party, the legal guarantee of MSP will be given to the farmers and MNREGA daily wages of at least Rs 400 and a full year’s work will be given. Loans from farmers and labourers will be forgiven. Apart from this, free medical insurance up to Rs 25 lakh will be provided for every family in need.”

