Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 26

Commuters in the city are inconvenienced due to bad condition of roads and piling up of construction material on roadsides that have been dug up for the canal water supply project.

The construction waste of dug up roads can be seen dumped along various city roads, including the Rajbaha road. The departments tasked with the canal water supply project are working on all major city roads, including the district administrative complex road, the road toward railway crossing 22, near the MC office, the Sheran Wala Gate road and others. Besides, roads in residential areas, including Ajit Nagar near Leela Bhawan, are also in bad shape as these too were dug up as part of the water supply project.

A resident of Green View Colony on the Rajbaha road said construction waste had been piling up on the road in view of the ongoing project work. “The administration has placed barricades in a bid to prevent road accidents, but in vain. The authorities should rather ensure proper lifting of debris at the earliest,” area resident Promod said.

Shopkeepers in the Leela Bhawan area are witnessing a low footfall of customers. “The festive season brings us good sales. But this year, the footfall has been affected due to the bad condition of roads. The area already witnesses traffic jams as it is an important checkpoint. Many customers thus try to avoid hassle of getting stuck in traffic chaos,” a cloth shop owner said.

Residents said the construction work had added to the air pollution. “At this time of the year, construction activity in some parts of the country is stopped over pollution concerns, which usually remains high due to burning of paddy straw. The piling up of construction waste is adding to the problem,” a resident said.

Municipal Corporation officials claimed they had already installed a construction and demolition waste management plant worth Rs 16.45 lakh in the city. “We are lifting the construction waste from all locations at the earliest possible,” an official said.

‘Authorities apathetic’