Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Patiala, July 29
A two-day cultural event, “Shruti Amrut”, organised in collaboration with the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), and supported by the Ministry of Culture, kick-started today at Yadavindra Public School here.
The extravaganza unfolded in the captivating ambience of Captain Amarinder Singh Auditorium on the school premises. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed board members of YPS, Patiala, the YPS Director, Maj-Gen BS Grewal; SPIC MACAY Director Rashmi Malik, school staff, students and guests.
With a focus on preserving and revitalising the country’s rich cultural heritage, the school has taken the initiative to organise this remarkable event.
Among talented artistes performing today was Susmita Das, an eminent singer and recipient of the Kendriya Sangeet Natak Akademi award.
Her soulful voice and captivating performances garnered widespread acclaim while her Oriya folk singing won the hearts of the audience. The audience applauded when she surprised everyone with Punjabi songs.
Dr Alankar Singh, an acclaimed Gurbani singer and recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for Gurbani Kirtan from the Sangeet Natak Akademi, was the other performer. His renditions of sacred hymns touched the hearts of many.
