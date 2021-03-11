Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 26

A high-level delegation of the Government Aided Schools Progressive Front, Punjab, led by state president Upjit Singh Brar, called on Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. It discussed with him various demands of the 476 government aided and recognised schools and teachers working in these schools. The delegation urged the Finance Minister to implement the Sixth Pay Commission for regular and retired employees of the 476 government aided and recognised schools in Punjab.

Addressing the media, Gurdish Singh, press secretary of the front, said the demands of aided schools were discussed with the Finance Minister. He said the minister was urged to give all facilities to students studying in government aided schools as per government school students.

#harpal cheema