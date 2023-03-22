Varsity holds lecture on constructive research

Patiala, March 21
Punjabi University held a special lecture on constructive research and technology in view of the National Science Day celebrations, which was commemorated on February 28. Head of the Department of Biotechnology, Balwinder Singh Sooch, said programme was held in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).
Dr Jaspreet Singh said students should be mindful that their research projects are constructive in nature.
Their studies should directly benefit the society, he added.
Therefore, students should do research in order to solve various issues being faced by society in different fields.
Dr Jaspreet discussed the need for constructive research, referring to the cleanliness of air and environment during the Covid period.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...
Raja Warring writes to Punjab DGP, flags concern about youths being rounded up and labelled Amritpal supporters
Says while the Punjab Congress doesn’t support any leniency ...