Varsity holds lecture on constructive research

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

Punjabi University held a special lecture on constructive research and technology in view of the National Science Day celebrations, which was commemorated on February 28. Head of the Department of Biotechnology, Balwinder Singh Sooch, said programme was held in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).

Dr Jaspreet Singh said students should be mindful that their research projects are constructive in nature.

Their studies should directly benefit the society, he added.

Therefore, students should do research in order to solve various issues being faced by society in different fields.

Dr Jaspreet discussed the need for constructive research, referring to the cleanliness of air and environment during the Covid period.