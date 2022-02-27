Vehicle-tracking system installed in PRTC buses

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 26

To prevent fuel theft in buses, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) has installed vehicle tracking system (VTS) in all its buses. The new system would track bus routes and thereby any diversion from stipulated route to facilitate the pilferage of oil would set an alarm bell ringing to the controlling authorities.

The new system, said experts would keep a constant tab on the buses, especially on long routes. It had been learnt that many PRTC drivers and conductors were involved in the fuel theft, allegedly in connivance with the oil mafia. Explaining the modus operandi, PRTC officials said the bus drivers take the bus to isolated areas and steal diesel from the bus and sell it to make money. New Delhi and Amritsar are the cities which are said to be more infamous wherein the oil-mafia is more active.

Amanvir Tiwana, General Manager, PRTC, said the VTS would prove handy to help them to curb oil pilferage to some extent. He said, “We will seek an explanation if we find any bus deviates from the fixed route or stops the vehicle at an unauthorised stoppage.”

Tiwana said though they had been conducting physical inspections with flying squads to stop the stealing, however, teams couldn’t stop the oil pilferage because physical confrontation with mafia people was always there.