YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 13

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) students have excelled in the 1st semester exam of ISC and ICSE. Besides having a 100 per cent pass result in ISC, 70 per cent of the students have scored over 80 per cent marks. Topper Jasnaaz Sidhu got 99.25 per cent marks. In addition, 11 per cent of the students scored more than 95 per cent marks. In ICSE, 70 per cent students scored over 80 per cent marks and 10 per cent students above 95 per cent. In ICSE, Gunmay Garg topped with 98.8 per cent marks. —