16 tonnes of wheat procured in Punjab on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Sixteen tonnes of wheat was procured on the first day of procurement in Punjab's Rajpura on Friday, officials said.

Officials in the Punjab Mandi Board said of the total market arrivals, nine tonnes were purchased. The state government is expecting that arrivals will begin from the coming week.

The government is expecting that 132 lakh metric tonnes of wheat will arrive in the mandis this year. The government is also anticipating that private players will be buying around 10 lakh metric tonnes of wheat in wake of global wheat shortage fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The state has notified 1,862 mandis and 458 temporary yards for the wheat procurement.