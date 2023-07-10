2 teachers climb atop water tank in Sangrur

Tibune News Service

Sangrur, July 9

Two unemployed teachers climbed atop a water tank here, asking the state government to recruit 646 physical education teachers (PTI) in government schools.

They initially refused to come down, but after representatives of their union met senior authorities in Chandigarh, the protest was postponed.

“We have visited various offices and met many ministers since the formation of the AAP government in Punjab for our recruitment. However, despite repeated assurances, no action has been taken,” said Mandeep Singh, a state committee member of the teachers' union.

“Today we have ended our protest as we were able to meet the senior authorities. However, if they fail to meet our demands, we will protest again,” said Ashok Kumar, another state committee member of the union.