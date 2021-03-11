24x7 toll-free helpline for legal services in Punjab

Chandigarh/Ludhiana, May 14
The Punjab State Legal Services Authority has launched a 24x7 toll-free helpline ‘1968’ for general public. Anyone in need of legal services can avail remedy through the number.
The details were given at a national lok adalat organised across the state under Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority. In all, 336 lok adalat Benches were constituted in which 1,45,779 cases were taken up.
In Ludhiana, as many as 12,653 cases were settled. The District Legal Services Authority has roped in four counsellors having expertise in resolving matrimonial disputes amid increasing pendency in courts. They are Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh.
