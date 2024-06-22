254 held as anti-drug operation continues in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Senior officers from the Punjab Police Headquarters (PPHQ) joined CPs/SSPs to conduct a massive state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) carried out under the name of Eagle-IV at the drug hotspots, leading to the arrest of 254 persons.

The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav in all 28 police districts and Special DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from PPHQ were deputed in each police district to supervise the operation.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, who joined SSP Guneet Singh Khurana in Rupnagar, said the CPs/SSPs were told to plan this operation in a meticulous manner in their districts and conduct raids at such areas, which have become safe haven for peddlers amid massive deployment of the police force.

The Special DGP said there were 906 drone sightings reported in all border districts since September 2019, of which 187 drones were seized.

During the operation, Shukla said the police teams had registered 221 FIRs after arresting 254 persons. Police teams have also checked 4,575 suspicious persons.

