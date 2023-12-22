3-day Shaheedi Jor Mela starts

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, Dec 21

A large number of devotees paid obeisance at Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib on the commencement of the three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela today. The Jor Mela is organised every year in memory of the two elder Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh and other Sikhs who had attained martyrdom while fighting Mughal forces in 1703.

While nagar kirtans from various villages started arriving in the town, religious diwans were held in the gurdwaras. Gurdwara Katalgarh Sahib manager Natha Singh said religious diwans will continue until late on December 23.

Residents of various villages have set up langars on roads leading to Chamkaur Sahib. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the district administration have made elaborate arrangements for the Jor Mela. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami and other leaders are likely to address a religious congregation tomorrow.

