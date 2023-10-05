Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, October 4

Three Punjabi-origin Canadians have been elected to the Manitoba provincial assembly. While Diljeet Brar won from Burrows, Mintu Sandhu (Sukhjinderpal) and Jasdeep Devgan were elected from The Maples and Mc Phillips, respectively.

All three belong to the New Democratic Party (NDP), which won the majority and will form the government in the province. Brar and Sandhu are also in the race a cabinet post.

Mintu Sandhu

A total of nine Punjabi-origin NRIs were in the fray. Six candidates — Navraz Brar from Burrows, Sumit Chawla from The Maples, Kirt Hayer from St. Boniface, Paramjit Shahi from Fort Richmond, Manjit Kaur Gill from Waverley and Amarjit Singh from Southdale lost the poll.

Born in Bhuchangari village of Muktsar, Brar graduated with a master’s degree and worked as a broadcast journalist before moving to Canada in 2010. He also worked in Manitoba Agriculture Department till 2018.

Jasdeep Devgan

Sandhu moved to Canada with his parents at an age of 16 years in 1989. He owned a gas station and worked to modernise transportation system in Manitoba.

Devgan worked as a director of government and community engagement at University of Manitoba. He is the youngest ever vice-president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba.

