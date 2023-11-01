300 pupils of Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, shifted to other nursing colleges

Tribune News Service

In the ongoing special counselling, around 300 students of various courses of nursing at Desh Bhagat University (DBU), Mandi Gobindgarh, have been shifted to other nursing colleges in the state.

Nursing Council had recommended action Acting on the Punjab Government’s inspection report on the institute, the Indian Nursing Council had asked the state government to immediately withdraw the recognition granted to the university and shift all nursing students to other recognised colleges.

As per information obtained by The Tribune, the students have been shifted to various nursing colleges affiliated to the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

BSc nursing students who have been shifted include 50 from the 2019-23 batch, 66 from 2020-24, 71 from 2021-25 and 24 from the 2022-26 batch. Ten students of the GNM course from 2020-23 batch, 28 from 2021-24 and 32 from 2022-25 batch have been shifted.

The special counselling — organised by the state government following Indian Nursing Council’s order last month — has been going on for the last 10 days.

Government sources said the counselling might go on for a few more days as a large number of students had failed to turn up during the initial counselling.

After a protest by DBU nursing students last month, the Department of Medical Education and Research had carried out an inspection, in which it was found that more than double the number of students permitted by the Indian Nursing Council had been admitted in the university. Additionally, the infrastructure was found to be “totally inadequate”.

