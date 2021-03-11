34-yr-old dies of drug 'overdose' in Malout

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 10

A 34-year-old man allegedly died of drug overdose at Malout in the wee hours of yesterday. His was the 11th death related to drug overdose in the past three and a half months.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Kumar. His elder brother, Raju, said Kumar was hooked on to “chitta” for about two years.

“My brother had injected “chitta” a couple of days ago. His health got worse and we took him to the local civil hospital, from where he was referred to Faridkot. There, the doctors told us to take him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. We, however, preferred to take him home. He passed away in the wee hours of yesterday,” Raju said, adding the family did not inform the police and performed the last rites.

Malout DSP Balkar Singh said he was unaware of Kumar’s death.