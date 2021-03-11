4 years after Ludhiana BJP worker's murder, key accused arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

Almost four years after BJP worker Rinkle Khera of Amarpura, Ludhiana, was brutally killed by gangsters hired by senior Congress leader Gurdeep Neetu’s son Jatinderpal Singh, key accused Kuldeep Kumar, alias Sunny Nai, was caught by the police yesterday in connection with the blast at a police post in Ropar.

Sunny was also declared a proclaimed offender by the court as he was at large since the murder. Development may increase trouble for the Congress leader and his son as he was the key accused left to be arrested in the case. Sunny is the same accused who had last year sent a video to Rinkle’s brother Mani Khera and admitted that he along with other gangsters had committed the murder at the behest of Congress leader Neetu and his son. The deceased’s brother had also submitted the video to the police.

Pertinently, the police had initially booked Congress leader Neetu, who is close to the senior Congress leadership, on the criminal conspiracy charges but he was acquitted by the police in its probe, claiming no evidence against him.

Sunny is said to be the aide of gangster-turned-Khalistan terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, reportedly living in Pakistan. A senior Ludhiana police officer said they would bring Sunny on production warrant in the BJP worker’s murder case soon.

“Sunny Nai has links with Pakistani terrorist Rinda. He may target me for pursuing a case in the court. I will write to the Punjab DGP to seek security for me and family,” said Rinkle’s brother Mani.

Notably, after Rinkle’s murder on June 19, 2018, the police arrested Jatinderpal Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Manmeet Singh, Manmeet Singh Lamber, Sukhdeep Singh and Vishal, who are out on bail now. Two more accused, namely Satnam Singh Sukhi Dhirowalia and Mohit Paul, already PO in the case, are still at large. —