54,000 entrepreneurs took benefit of one-time settlement scheme: Punjab Finance Minister Cheema

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 27
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who today visited Mandi Gobindgarh, said special steps were being taken by the state government to give a boost to industrial sector.
He said the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme had been showing meaningful results. The government had received around Rs 90 crore so far and 54,000 entrepreneurs had been benefited under the scheme, said Cheema, adding that industrialists and traders could take the benefit till June 30.
The minister was accompanied by Amloh MLA Gurinder Singh and Harpreet Singh Prince, chief, Mandi Gobindgarh MC.
Cheema stated that the state government had taken several steps to prevent GST evasion and they were also in touch with the Centre in this regard.
“In the GST Council meeting, I urged the Central Government to link Aadhaar for new registrations to stop tax evasion,” said the minister.
He pointed out that problems of iron traders and industrialists had also been brought to the notice of the Centre by the state government.
Answering a query regarding the fuel policy for industry, Cheema said, “The government would soon hold a meeting with the industrialists in this regard.”
Speaking on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, Cheema said an indefinite emergency had been imposed by the BJP in the country by targeting the Opposition leaders.
He said, “The BJP is scared of AAP. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon come out clean.”
