6-day Hola Mohalla concludes at Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib, March 26
Lakhs of devotees paid obeisance during the six-day Hola Mohalla festival which concluded with religious processions today.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh and Takth Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh offered ardas on the occasion and asked people to follow the path shown by Gurus.
“Panj Piaras” led the procession organised by the SGPC which started from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. The procession passed through several parts of the town and culminated at the Takht in the evening.
Nihangs from various sects took out a procession from Shaheedi Bagh. Nihang Sikhs riding on horses sprinkled ‘gulal’.
