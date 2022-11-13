634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

Faridkot, November 12
In the first round of counselling, conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), for admissions to 1,500 MBBS seats in 10 medical colleges in the state, only 866 seats could be filled.
Of the 179 NRI-quota seats, 156 remained vacant in the round. The BFUHS has received only 50 applications from NRI candidates, of which 16 candidates are those who originally belong to Punjab and 34 from other states.
All 150 seats at Chintpurni Medical College in Pathankot remained vacant after the first round. Five years ago, the state government had ordered the closure of this college.
