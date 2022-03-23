9 Punjab Cabinet ministers take charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh. March 22

Nine of the 10 Cabinet ministers of the Bhagwant Mann government assumed charge today. The ministers, accompanied by party MLAs and supporters, reached their respective offices.

Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Minister for Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation, is the only one left to assume charge. Harpal Cheema, who took over as the Finance Minister, assured fast progress in the state. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced a new mining policy would be framed.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer assume charge as minister.

Social Justice & Empowerment, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur stressed better implementation of laws pertaining to women's safety. she said the post-matric scholarship and shagun schemes would be implemented immediately. School Education, Higher Education and Sports & Youth Services Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer chaired a meeting of the top brass about evolving an efficient mechanism. —