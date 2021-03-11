25-year-old youth found murdered in Punjab's Moga

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, May 12

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly found murdered at Mehmewala road in Moga on Thursday morning.

The semi-mutilated body of the deceased was found from a sewerage drain, the local police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Mehna village.

The family of the youth said Amandeep had been missing for the past four days and they had reported the matter to police.

The family gathered outside the City-II police station and demanded a probe and arrest of those behind the murder.

The police said the youth was murdered with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. There were no bullet injury marks on the body.

The police sent the body to the district hospital at Moga for post-mortem, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unidentified people at the City-II police station.

Investigation is in progress, the police said.