Aam Aadmi Clinics win award in Nairobi summit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The Aam Aadmi Clinics have bagged the first award in Global Health Supply Chain Summit held in Nairobi from November 14 to 16, apress release said here today.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Department of Health and Family Welfare had been awarded the first prize for its submission titled “Strengthening last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab.” The state had made it to the list of presentations from four countries that had been shortlisted out of total 85 who participated, Mann claimed.

The CM said: “The participating countries have evinced keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the Aam Aadmi Clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are being made available closer to houses, without any cost to the patients. All the Aam Aadmi clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitisation of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions.”

