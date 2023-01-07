Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, January 6

Having worked with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann two decades ago when he was a popular comedian, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj (63), who has acted in over 35 films, has to sell candies in this border town to make both ends meet.

Rai Bajaj’s request to CM My humble request to the CM is to instruct someone to get my ration card made and allow me some pension so that I can live a life of dignity. My shops have been illegally occupied by some miscreants. I appeal to Mann to help me.

Popularly known as Rai Bajaj, this versatile artiste claimed to have worked with Mann in the film “Sikandara” which was released in 2001. “My role was of a villain along with Yog Raj in the film,” said Rai Bajaj, who did memorable roles in various hit movies, including “Mirza Jatt” (1992), “Baghi Soormey” (1993), “Mera Punjab” (1993), “Zaildaar” (1995), “Dhee Jatt Di” (1995), “Dushmani di Agg” and many others.

Narrating his tale of woes, Rai Bajaj said even after acting in so many films and having shared the screen with artistes like Dara Singh, Bhagwant Mann, Guggu Gill, Upasana Singh, he has been living a life of misery.

At present, he sells “chooran” (digestive pills) on a rented cart. “Today Mann is a big man, he is the CM, but my humble request to him is to at least instruct someone to get my ration card made and allow me some pension so that I could live a life of dignity,” said Rai Bajaj. He did not make enough money in films as he never asked for it. “It was my passion to act in films for which I once even sold my wife’s jewellery,” said Rai.

“Earlier, I used to get regular work in films,” said Rai, adding that now though the Punjabi film industry was doing extremely well, he has not been able to keep pace with times. “I still wish to work with today’s stars like Gippy Grewal, Daljit Dosanjh, Roshan Prince and others,” said Rai.

“My few shops have been illegally occupied by some miscreants,” said Rai, appealing to Mann to help him to get back the possession.

#bhagwant mann