Actors Mahie Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal in BJP fold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Bollywood actress Mahie Gill and veteran Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal today joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

At a separate fucntion, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra of the Congress joined the BJP. Another prominent Congress leader Daaman Bajwa, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, who has been active in the student and youth wing of the party earlier, also joined the BJP.

While Tikka was the chairman of the Punjab Medium Industry Development Board, Bindra was heading the Punjab Youth Development Board and Bajwa is a youth leader from Sunam, who earlier served as the state president of the NSUI.

Capt Gurjinder Singh Sidhu, president, ex-servicemen wing of the SAD, Jagdeep Badal, grandson of veteran Akali leader Gurdev Singh Badal, and Nishan Singh, president of the Sunam Nagar Council among others also joined the BJP today.

Welcoming the actors into the party fold, Khattar said there was a strong BJP wave building up in Punjab and the party was set to form the government here. He said with popular artistes and young leaders were joining the BJP as they were fed up with other political parties. Talking to the media, Gill said: “I’ve always felt that my home was calling me back. I want to serve it and didn’t find any better party than the BJP.” —