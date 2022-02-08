Actors Mahie Gill, Hobby Dhaliwal in BJP fold

Chandigarh, February 7
Bollywood actress Mahie Gill and veteran Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal today joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister and Punjab BJP incharge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
At a separate fucntion, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra of the Congress joined the BJP. Another prominent Congress leader Daaman Bajwa, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, who has been active in the student and youth wing of the party earlier, also joined the BJP.
While Tikka was the chairman of the Punjab Medium Industry Development Board, Bindra was heading the Punjab Youth Development Board and Bajwa is a youth leader from Sunam, who earlier served as the state president of the NSUI.
Capt Gurjinder Singh Sidhu, president, ex-servicemen wing of the SAD, Jagdeep Badal, grandson of veteran Akali leader Gurdev Singh Badal, and Nishan Singh, president of the Sunam Nagar Council among others also joined the BJP today.
Welcoming the actors into the party fold, Khattar said there was a strong BJP wave building up in Punjab and the party was set to form the government here. He said with popular artistes and young leaders were joining the BJP as they were fed up with other political parties. Talking to the media, Gill said: “I’ve always felt that my home was calling me back. I want to serve it and didn’t find any better party than the BJP.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon