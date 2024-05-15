After AAP’s Sahota, now ex-CM Channi’s brother joins Congress

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 14

The Congress got a boost in Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency as Manohar Singh, brother of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who had contested as an Independent candidate from Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency, joined the Congress today.

After his induction into the party fold, he said he would work in Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency, part of the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat, to strengthen the party and ensure that the Congress takes the lead there.

Yesterday Jagmeet Singh Sahota Bawa, member, trade wing of the AAP and former president of Mandi Gobindgarh Municipal Council, along with hundreds of his supporters had joined the Congress by deserting the AAP. He reportedly has a large following in Amloh Assembly constituency, also part of the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary seat.

Manohar had contested as an Independent candidate and got more than 14,000 votes. Similarly, Sahota had contested from Amloh constituency and got 30,000 votes. Dr Amar Singh, Congress candidate, said with these two leaders joining the Congress, the party would get a boost and would surely win the election as both had large followings in their respective areas.

Sahota has remained president of the municipal council, member of the District Planning Board twice and also a member of the grievances committee and railway advisory committee.

