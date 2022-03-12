After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

A day after former former deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa targeted Congress leader Sunil Jakhar for being among those who ruined the party’s chances of returning to power, the latter on Saturday shared an old video in which Randhawa is heard praising Jakhar for making him a minister in the Congress government in 2018.

सोचता हूं कि वो कितने मासूम है क्या से क्या हो गए देखते देखते ! -

between 28th Aug ,'21 to 11th March, '22. pic.twitter.com/2btEJSm3x0 — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) March 12, 2022

After Congress debacle, blame game has started in the party over the reasons for the grand old party being reduced to 18 seats this time in the Punjab Assembly from 77 in 2017. Randhawa maintained that Jakhar only added to Navjot Sidhu playing role of opposition.

After the poll results, infighting in the Congress has surfaced with the Channi camp and other party leaders, who lost election, blaming Navjot Sidhu for bashing his own government and giving the government on platter to AAP.

Jakhar, who had raked up the issue of “Hindus being ignored” as his name was not considered for the CM post despite being sought by MLAs, is also in the line of fire for allegedly deflecting the party’s minority vote bank to rivals. Seeking accountability of all those in charge of the affairs, outgoing speaker Rana KP has pointed out there was complete lack of leadership. Party leadership was busy fighting, spoiling the chances of victory, he said.