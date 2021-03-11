Akal Takht calls meet over Gurbani ‘distortion’ by US-based man

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

Akal Takht is all set to initiate action against US-based Thaminder Singh Anand for allegedly distorting the Gurbani while printing the saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in an unauthorised manner.

Thaminder, who runs SikhBookClub.com, has been accused of not only getting published the copies of the ‘saroop’, but also uploading its PDF on the website.

Akal Takht Officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has called up a Panthic congregation on May 3 to deliberate with Sikh scholars and representatives of various organisations to get their feedback on the issue. Following this, the Five High Priests’ meeting would be called up to decide action against Thaminder.

It is alleged the contents of the holy scripture were reportedly distorted and contained grammatical errors, which changed the original verses of Gurbani. Terming it as a violation of Sikh Rehat Maryada (Sikh code of religious conduct), the Jathedar stated that any distortion of Gurbani could never be tolerated.

Sources said Thaminder had submitted a clarification at the Akal Takht but it appeared to be unsatisfactory. The SGPC has also appealed to the Jathedar to take action against unauthorised printing of saroops with distorted Gurbani verses.

Probe against incense unit

The SGPC has taken strict notice of a Chandigarh-based incense stick firm for publishing Gutka Sahib in Hindi and printing advertisement of its company on the same

“Misutilisation of Gurbani for commercial interests is unacceptable. Action will be taken against the company concerned on the basis of the report of the probe panel,” said SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

#akal takht #giani harpreet singh #gurbani #guru granth sahib #harjinder singh dhami #SGPC #Sikhs