Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

Chandigarh, May 25
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled senior leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon from the primary membership of the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities with immediate effect.
A decision to this effect was taken by the party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur in consultation with senior party leaders, following a complaint from SAD’s candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency, Virsa Singh Valtoha.
