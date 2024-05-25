Shiromani Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap Singh Kairon for indulging in 'anti-party' activities

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 25

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday expelled senior leader Adesh Partap Singh Kairon from the primary membership of the party for indulging in "anti-party" activities with immediate effect.

A decision to this effect was taken by the party’s secretary general Balwinder Singh Bhundur in consultation with senior party leaders, following a complaint from SAD’s candidate from the Khadoor Sahib constituency, Virsa Singh Valtoha.

