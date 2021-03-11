Akali stalwart Tota Singh dies at 81

Moga, May 21

Former SAD president and two-time ex-minister Tota Singh died after prolonged illness on Saturday morning. He was currently the senior vice-president of the party and a sitting SGPC member. He was 81.

The Akali leader had suffered from pneumonia last year. Due to breathlessness, he was shifted to a Mohali hospital two days ago, where he died.

Strong panthic voice Punjabis in general and Khalsa Panth in particular have lost a strong Panthic voice that remained committed to the ideals set by Gurus. PS Badal, SAD Saddened at demise My heartfelt condolences are with the family of the ex-Agriculture Minister. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family. Capt Amarinder, Ex-CM

Tota Singh started his political career from the grassroots in the 1960s after becoming sarpanch of his native Didare Wala village in Nihalsinghwala Assembly segment. In 1989, he was entrusted with the party’s command in the state as president for two years.

Tota Singh rose to prominence when he brought together leaders of various factions of the Akali Dal — Surjit Singh Barnala, Simranjit Singh Mann and Parkash Singh Badal — to strengthen the party. In 1997, he was elected as an MLA for the first time from Moga and got the inducted as Education Minister. He was re-elected in 2002 and 2012 elections.

On May 5, 2012, just a few weeks after becoming the Agriculture Minister, he had to quit the Cabinet after being sentenced to one-year jail by a special court for misuse of official machinery during his previous tenure as minister. He moved the High Court, which stayed his conviction.

Tota Singh is survived by his wife Mahinder Kaur, three sons and a daughter. The cremation will be held at Moga on May 24, family members said. — TNS

Played key role in 1997 assembly win

The SAD boycotted the 1992 Assembly elections on Tota Singh’s advice. Ahead of the 1997 Assembly elections, he organised the historic SAD conference at Moga, which was instrumental in the party’s victory