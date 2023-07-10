Alert sounded in villages along Sutlej

Our Correspondent

Fazilka/Abohar, July 9

While alert sounded for people living in the border villages near the Sutlej in Fazilka district, DC Dr Senu Duggal has said due to heavy rain in many areas of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, a large amount of water has been released from the dams. Even today, water was released from the Ropar headworks which was likely to reach Fazilka.

The DC said 20,000 cusecs of water had been released from the Hussainiwala headworks and the discharge was being increased to 25,000 cusecs. By tomorrow morning, the water would reach the district through the Sutlej.

The flood water might affect the villages of Mahatam Nagar, Teja Ruhela, Hastan Kalan, Valle Shah Hithar, Chak Ruhela, Jhangar Bhaini, Muhar Jamsher and other areas.

Villagers had been advised to carry their goods on cattle and reach the relief centres upstream the Sutlej. She said flood relief camps had been set up by the district administration in Maujam, Hastan Kalan, Asafwala, Sant Kabir Polytechnic College, Fazilka, and Salemshah. The people could also get more information by contacting the District Flood Control Room at 01638-262153. The DC had appealed to people not to go near the river. All departments had been asked to help people in every possible way.