Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh & Pawan Jaiswar

Chandigarh/Amritsar, May 8

Second mysterious blast rocked Heritage Street, located near the Golden Temple here, on Monday. The blast took place on Monday morning near the same spot where the first explosion was reported on Saturday night.

“The two blasts were caused by low-grade explosives without detonators,” DGP Gaurav Yadav said after visiting the spot.

The DGP said based on the initial crime spot assessment and forensic analysis by experts, both the bombs were crude and seemed to have been locally assembled. “We did not find evidence of any detonator. It seems the explosive material was crudely put in a container to cause the explosions,” the DGP said.

Police sources said the explosives used in the two blasts on Heritage Street in Amritsar were packed in two 250 ml cans of a health drink called “Hell”. The cans exploded when these fell or were thrown from a height, said the police sources.

Officials said in the first incident, the can containing explosives, seemed to have been placed on a building with a string attached to it that had been thrown over the wall. A person, whose identity police has withheld, pulled the string unknowingly and the can fell down causing the blast.

However, in the second incident, the blast seems to have taken place when the can was thrown from a height. The police said the intent of the blast, most likely, was to make a statement.

Though no serious harm to life and property was reported, the twin blasts come ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll and days after arrest of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

Also, two days ago, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, the longest-serving KCF leader, was found murdered in Lahore, Pakistan.

“Whether it was a mischief, terrorist angle or handiwork of a module, we are investigating the two blasts scientifically,” said the DGP, adding that the significance of the timing of these blasts was also being looked into.

The second blast occurred within 30 hours of the first blast on Saturday midnight in which a couple of persons sustained minor injuries. Today one person was injured while the windshield of a car was shattered in the blast. Following the explosion, senior police officials reached the spot while forensic experts and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad also reached the area.