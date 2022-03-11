Architects of AAP’s success

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener

Arvind Kejriwal conceptualised the party’s agenda. Promising 300 units of free power, quality education and healthcare was his vision. Facilitating protesting farmers on Delhi borders, he showcased his model of governance to the people of Punjab. Frequenting Punjab for almost one year and holding regular meetings with people, he was able to prop up his party as “reformist” and the only hope for change. By declaring the party’s CM face first, he allayed the fear among public that a Punjabi wouldn’t get the top post.

Raghav Chadha, co-incharge, PB affairs

Kejriwal was the planner and Raghav Chadha ensured smooth execution. From selection of party candidates to running the social media campaigns through his own teams; deciding on the party slogans to guiding important state leaders on how and when to say what — his micro management did wonders. He also ensured that the party campaign centred around Kejriwal and Mann. It is thus that people voted for the party, without even knowing who the candidates were.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate

Bhagwant Mann is the only one to have won as AAP MP twice, representing Sangrur. A known political satirist, he used his wit and satire to make a way into the hearts of the public. His roadshows drew immense crowds. The fact that he and his party were literally hounded by their opponents, who could find nothing against him, endeared him to voters. Since Mann comes from a humble rural background, it worked to his advantage as aspirational lower income groups look up to him as an icon of success.

(Ruchika M Khanna)