Arrest Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Honeypreet in Bargari case: SGPC

Amritsar, March 16

The SGPC asked the Punjab Government to arrest Sirsa dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and Honeypreet in the Bargari blasphemy case.

Reacting to the revelations made by Pardeep Kaler, who was recently arrested in the case of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015, in a Chandigarh court, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed to the government to arrest the dera head. In a release issued here on Saturday, the SGPC president said the statements filed in the court by the accused Kaler, it is clear that the Sirsa dera chief was behind the incident.

He rued that successive governments of the state had only played politics over the matter instead of giving justice to the Sikhs.

He said since the names of the dera head and Honeypreet were clearly given by Kaler, the government should immediately arrest both of them.

Dhami said since Pardeep Kaler was the leader of the political wing of the dera, he should also be investigated in the Maur bomb blast case that had occurred in 2017.

